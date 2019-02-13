JSU students receive alert regarding armed suspect seen on campus

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson State University students received a message Tuesday, alerting them about an armed suspect seen on campus.
“Please be aware, an armed suspect was seen on the pedestrian walkway. The suspect was last seen feeling the campus in a vehicle. JSUPD have cleared the area and are investigating," the ALERT read.
The suspect is not believed to be a student.
According to Spokesperson LA Warren, the University has no reason to believe that students are in any danger at the moment.
JSUPD is currently investigating.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.