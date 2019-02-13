First Alert Forecast: seasonable sunshine Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: High pressure nudges into the region for Wednesday, bringing abundant sunshine amid seasonable temperatures to start off the day. Frosty morning 30s will give way to lower to middle 60s through the afternoon hours. We’ll stay quiet overnight as lows dip to the lower 40s.
THURSDAY: Clouds thicken at times for your Thursday, but there will peeks of sun to mix in as well. Expect mild temperatures to persist, in the upper 60s to lower 70s through the afternoon. A shower or two can’t be ruled overnight Thursday, into early Friday morning, but most will stay dry.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A few systems will gather to the north of the region, bringing chances for a few showers at times for Friday and Saturday. Rain chances will go up slightly amid mostly cloudy skies for Sunday. Highs will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A cold front will slip southward by Monday, offering another round of rain amid highs in the 50s. More rain will move in through Tuesday and Wednesday as the pattern turns unsettled throughout much of next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
