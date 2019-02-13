First Alert Forecast: seasonable sunshine Wednesday

EXTENDED FORECAST: A few systems will gather to the north of the region, bringing chances for a few showers at times for Friday and Saturday. Rain chances will go up slightly amid mostly cloudy skies for Sunday. Highs will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A cold front will slip southward by Monday, offering another round of rain amid highs in the 50s. More rain will move in through Tuesday and Wednesday as the pattern turns unsettled throughout much of next week.