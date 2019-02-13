Cantina Laredo closing at District at Eastover

It will be replaced with a new independent restaurant concept that will open later this year.

By China Lee | February 13, 2019 at 5:17 PM CST - Updated February 13 at 5:18 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The District of Eastover has announced that Cantina Laredo is closing its doors.

The last day for the restaurant is February 25. It will eventually be replaced with a new independent restaurant concept that will open later this year.

The new restaurant will be locally owned and operated by MH Ventures of Jackson, the restaurant group behind Fine & Dandy.

“Despite Cantina Laredo’s success, we’ve come to understand that independent, local restaurant concepts are better for this market and more closely aligned with our vision for The District at Eastover,” said District CoDeveloper, Breck Hines.

Cantina Laredo has been a staple of the District since July of 2017.

