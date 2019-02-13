Byram Middle School students showcase STEM projects

BYRAM, MS (WLBT) - Students at Byram Middle School are embracing the STEM curriculum. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.
“What you’re trying to do is land on six and they can try as many times as they want. If they get six they get a piece of candy,” says Landon McKnight. Only in the 7th grade, he said he wants to be an engineer in the army.
At Tuesday’s event, students were asked to create projects that best reflected what they were currently learning in class.
Jacari Williams is also in the 7th grade. His project focused on percentages. He chose to create a game.
“It’s mathematics. The probability is 2 out of 5 which is forty-percent,” he said, demonstrating how the game worked.
The goal of the program is two fold; provide a platform for students to share what they have learned with students and parents alike, as well as give them a chance to show off a little.
Chloe King is a star when it comes to science and mathematics. Her plan is to go to Harvard Medical School.
“So in this game you have to try to get the fish with the little fishing fly, and it’s kind of a challenge because the other fish mouths are closed,” she said. “But it’s pretty easy for me.”
As for the program itself, Makeicha McWilliams is the go-to person.
“They’re able to teach the concepts, so they own the concepts and the teachers act like facilitators,” she said in a tone that showed how proud she was of her students.
Over 50 students participated.
