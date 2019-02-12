Former Mississippi State DT Jeffery Simmons tears ACL

In the regular season, Simmons led the Bulldogs with 14.5 tackles for loss. His two tackles for loss in the 2018 Egg Bowl victory against Ole Miss put him at 30 career tackles for loss, ranking seventh in MSU history. The third year starter ranked fourth on the team with 59 tackles, which led all defensive linemen in the SEC, as well. His 14.5 tackles for loss in the 2018 season was also tied for fourth in the SEC.