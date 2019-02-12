Multi-county chase ends in Copiah County with help of police dog

PEARL, MS (WLBT) - A Louisiana man was arrested with help from a police canine after a lengthy chase that began in Pearl.
On February 11, Pearl Police received a call from Walmart in reference to an individual shoplifting from the business and then assaulting the Loss Prevention Officer (LPO).
Luckily, the LPO was able to obtain a description of the vehicle the male fled in. Vigilant officers located a vehicle matching the given description and conducted a traffic stop with it on I-20 westbound west of Pearson Road.
The driver, later identified to be Aaron Thomas Alessi of Independence, LA initially stopped for officers, but then fled the scene of the traffic stop. Pearl officers chased the vehicle and were quickly joined by officers with the Richland Police Department, including canine Robbie.
Alessi, still attempting to evade officers, continued to I-55 south traveling through multiple jurisdictions. Officers and dispatchers were able to notify ahead of time and coordinate with outside jurisdictions of the approaching pursuit.
Alessi eventually lost control of the vehicle in Copiah County on I-55 south near the 57 mile marker. Alessi exited the vehicle and then re-entered. As a result of his actions, canine Robbie was released and was successfully restrained Alessi allowing officers to take him into custody.
Alessi received on-scene medical attention due to his encounter with the police canine.
A female passenger was initially detained but is facing no charges as a result of this incident.
Alessi was transported to the Pearl Police Department where he was formally charged with felony fleeing, shoplifting 1st offense, simple assault, no proof of motor vehicle liability, reckless driving and no driver’s license.
This case will be presented to the Rankin County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution. Alessi is currently in the custody of the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department Adult Detention Facility without bond.
