Jackson veteran chosen among 1,000 applicants to receive free home repairs

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - There is hope and help for veterans who need home repairs in the Jackson area. On Monday, one veteran who has given so much to this country hears two words, “Mission complete.”
Flora Lee, veteran of the Army and Coast Guard, shares how her home was falling apart, but now looks and feels brand new.
“I did my training, medical training with the Army. I did four years in the Coast Guard which we did search and rescue," said Lee
After many years, she says her home was falling apart. “I really could not afford to get a loan, a loan to get my repairs done. So when they came in and said they would help me out, that was just fantastic."
Purple Heart Homes, National League of Cities and Voice of Calvary Ministries teamed up with sponsors to make the much needed and extensive repairs.
“I have a new roof. I had the lead removed from the house," said Lee. "I have a renovated kitchen, and a brand new renovated bathroom.”
Elisha Harig-Blaine with the National League of Cities said that, “the primary thing we want to ensure - they are safely able to maneuver around their house. They can wash, that they can prepare meals, that they can sleep okay.”
Blaine says the partnerships are the only way this program works. “Partnerships between the National League of Cities, the City of Jackson, The Home Depot Foundation, Renasant Bank, Purple Heart Homes and Voice of Calvary Ministries.”
A meeting is being set up to form a Chapter of Purple Heart Homes in Jackson to help other veterans.
“The data tells us, but also just common sense tells us, that there are many people like Miss Lee throughout the Jackson area,” said Blaine.
Vicki Thomas, Director of Operation Veterans Home Renovations, says this is a community effort. “We bring people together to bring hearts together. To make great things happen for the people who served our country.”
Lee says she was chosen from about 1,000 applicants. The meeting to discuss forming a chapter for Purple Heart Homes in Jackson, to continue helping veterans, and to sustain the work already done will be held Tuesday morning.
It begins at 8:30 at Voice of Calvary Ministries in Jackson.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.