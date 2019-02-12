First Alert Forecast: rain early, breezy & brighter late

TUESDAY: Rain will taper through the latter half of the morning as the cold front continues to make progress eastward. Sunshine will be limited through much of the day, but breaks in the clouds are possible by the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s amid a breezy NW wind. Overnight, lows drop to the 30s to lower 40s by early Wednesday morning.
WEDNESDAY: High pressure nudges into the region for Wednesday, bringing abundant sunshine amid seasonable temperatures to start off the day. Morning 30s will give way to lower to middle 60s through the afternoon hours. We’ll stay quiet overnight as lows dip to the lower 40s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A system will gather just north of the region by Thursday and Friday, ushering in a chance for showers both days, but at this point, doesn’t look to feature a washout. Expect highs in the middle to upper 60s before another cold front pushes through for the weekend, bringing highs into the 50s by Saturday and Sunday amid mostly cloudy skies.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
