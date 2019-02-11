21-year-old in critical condition after shooting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened on Friday, February 9, in the 100 block of Highway 28 in Fayette.
Twenty-one-year-old Cadarius Baker suffered a single gunshot wound and is currently in critical condition at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
The shooter has been identified as 18-year-old Riche Jackson Jr. He is currently being held at the Jefferson County Jail on an aggravated assault charge.
