21-year-old in critical condition after shooting
18-year-old Riche Jackson Jr. is being held at the Jefferson Co. Jail; Source: Jefferson Co. SO
February 11, 2019 at 5:11 PM CST - Updated February 11 at 5:11 PM

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened on Friday, February 9, in the 100 block of Highway 28 in Fayette.

Twenty-one-year-old Cadarius Baker suffered a single gunshot wound and is currently in critical condition at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

The shooter has been identified as 18-year-old Riche Jackson Jr. He is currently being held at the Jefferson County Jail on an aggravated assault charge.

