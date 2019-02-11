4-year-old autistic girl dies after falling from apartment window in New York

NEW YORK (WCBS/CNN) - A New York girl with autism died Saturday, after falling from a fourth-floor apartment window in the Bronx.
Police said four-year-old Helena Flores, who has autism, was playing around in the apartment and her dad was watching her.
But the child managed to climb over the window air conditioning unit then fell out of the window.
The child landed four stories below in the building's backyard.
"They picked her up and brought her out on a stretcher. She was in her pajamas," said Frank Robles, a witness.
The child was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police said the incident is still under investigation and have not made any arrests in the case.
