WATCH: Squirrel escapes bobcat in epic ‘cat-and-mouse’ showdown

PUNTA GORDA, FL (Gray News) – Sometimes suburban life comes face-to-face with the natural world.
Over the weekend, Michelle Macri Kloese witnessed an epic encounter in her backyard, about a 100-mile drive south of Tampa.
“Woke up to a bobcat chasing a squirrel on our lanai screen!” Kloese said on Facebook Sunday.
The whole thing lasted just a couple of minutes.
“All I could think of was I hope this thing doesn’t fall through my screen! I was shocked!" she said. "I saw bobcats in my yard once before. I see them around town a couple times per year.”
In the end, the crafty squirrel was just a bit smarter than the young bobcat, who went away hungry.
“He sure did!” said Kloese, who had been rooting for the rodent all along.
