Sarah Thomas: Between the lines

She started small. Working pee wee games, middle school games and working her way up to the high school level. Thomas did whatever she could to stay involved and stay learning. She worked at that level for 10 years before considering calling it quits. By then, she had a family and wanted to devote more time to attending her kid’s games as a fan rather than an official. But it was a high school state championship game that took leaving officiating out of the equation.