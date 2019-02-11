Injured teen dropped off at Jackson hospital; driver immediately leaves

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating after an injured teen was dropped off at a local hospital around 1:30 Monday morning.
The victim suffered multiple wounds to the upper body and was instantly taken into surgery, where he remains in critical condition.
Officers were told that two unknown males brought the 19-year-old victim to the hospital in a small dark colored SUV, but then immediately left. They believe that the vehicle had a Georgia license plate.
Police do not known the identities of the two males who dropped the teen off, the vehicle they drove him in or the location where the victim became injured.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
This investigation is ongoing.
