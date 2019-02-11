Community leaders and parents hold luncheon to help students get college ready

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Parents, teachers, and community leaders gathered Sunday at Raymond Elementary to talk about the importance of education.
They are working together to make sure students are not only college ready, but also staying safe in the process. The goal for the luncheon is to bridge the gap for a brighter tomorrow.
Local mayors, law enforcement, and educators were among the many people who spent their Sunday at the luncheon. John Neal is the Hinds County School District Associate Superintendent.
He says it means the world to him for people around the community to have these important conversations. He says as the old saying goes, it takes a village to raise a child, and it all starts with education.
“Education is vital. That is the only reason I am standing here today. Someone somewhere took the time out to encourage me, support and push me towards improving in my academics and doing better and getting me to see that this will pay off in the long run. This is how you build your future and your livelihood. Education is vital to that.”
Hinds County Superintendent Delesicia Martin says she is excited about all the support they have received from the community.
“We have always said we can’t do this by ourselves and we don’t want to. We have to partner with our community and this is just a good chance to give out information that people can go out and share as well.”
Martin says their goal is to focus on school safety and what parents can do to protect their children.
“Today we are staying safe on school safety. We are seeing a lot of students with issues on social media. So, we are focusing on what parents can do to make sure students are staying safe on the internet.”
The Hinds County School District has two luncheons a year to have a chance to share important information for our youth, while also sharing Sunday lunch with the people in the community.
