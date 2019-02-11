Chicken meals recalled because of undisclosed allergen

(Gray News) – A Texas company is recalling nearly 100,000 pounds of chicken products because of a branding error and an undeclared allergen, eggs.
The happi foodi Bloody Mary Inspired Chicken, Southeast Grocers Brand Marsala Chicken and Southeast Grocers Brand Mediterranean Herb Chicken items produced from Aug. 7 through Oct.15, 2018.
The recall includes these products produced by VICS Acquisition:
- 1.5-lb. packages containing one frozen steam bag meal of “happi foodi BLOODY MARY INSPIRED CHICKEN” with lot codes 14528 and 15092 and use by dates of March 2, 2020 and April 15, 2020.
- 1.5-lb. packages containing one frozen steam bag meal of “SE Grocers MARSALA CHICKEN” with lot codes 14177 and 14532 and use by dates of Feb. 8, 2020 and March 3, 2020.
- 1.5-lb. packages containing one frozen steam bag meal of “SE Grocers MEDITERRANEAN STYLE HERB CHICKEN” with lot codes 14145 and 14531 and use by dates of Feb. 7, 2020 and March 4, 2020.
The products under recall have the establishment number “P-34622” on their packaging.
The happi foodi items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.
The Southeast Grocers Brand products were shipped to retail locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina.
The Food Safety and Inspection Service “is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers or refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”
There have been no confirmed reports of “adverse reactions” because of people eating these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
