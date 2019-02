JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Starting out chilly this morning with temperatures in the 40s. The warming trend continues today as highs return to the 60s under a mix of sun and clouds. Near 70 Monday in advance of a system that will bring a round of storms Monday night and Tuesday morning, mainly between midnight and 7am. A few strong to severe storms are possible, so make sure you have a NOAA Weather Radio and our First Alert Weather App.