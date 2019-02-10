Video shows man abducting woman in Miami, police say

Please Share : POSSIBLE ABDUCTION / NEED TO IDENTIFY❗️The City of Miami Police Robbery Unit needs your assistance identifying the female depicted in the video above, she was abducted yesterday, 2/8/19 from 2345 NW 36 St. The vehicle is being described as a newer model white Nissan Altima bearing a paper tag. Anyone with info is asked to contact our Robbery Unit At 305.603.6370 or our non-emergency number 305.579.6111 Necesitamos su ayuda para identificar a la mujer que se muestra en el video a continuación, que fue secuestrada el 2/8/19 de 2345 NW 36 St. El vehículo está siendo descrito como un Nissan Altima blanco más nuevo que lleva una etiqueta de papel. Cualquier persona con información.