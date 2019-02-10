One person taken to hospital after small apartment fire

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The Jackson fire department responded to a small fire at the Sunset Plaza Apartments on 3540 Sunset Drive in north west Jackson.
According to Division Chief Cleotha Sanders, the fire was contained to one apartment and was extinguished safely.
Firefighters stayed on the scene to make sure that the fire had not extended and that there were no hotspot fires.
The cause of the fire was unattended cooking.
One person was transported to a local hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.
