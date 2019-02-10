Man shot, killed while fleeing Jackson nightclub; suspect remains unknown

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A man was shot and killed early this morning at a Jackson nightclub located in the 3600 block of Medgar Evers Boulevard.
Around 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning, Jackson police responded to a shooting outside of Club Anonymous. Officers soon located 32-year-old Steve Willis inside of a vehicle suffering from a wound to his upper body. Willis was transported to a local hospital, where he would succumb to his injury.
According to witnesses, gunfire was exchanged between Willis and a second male while the two were outside of the club. Willis then tried to drive away from the scene, but was unable.
Police believe that Willis knew the suspect, however his identity is still unknown. The suspect might have been injured during the altercation as well.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). Up to a $2500 cash reward is possible if information leads to an arrest.
