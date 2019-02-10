Lady Eagles Fall to LA Tech on the Road

In a dual amongst guards, a matchup between Shonte Hailes and Kierra Anthony, Hailes continued to try and will the Lady Eagles back into the game. “We played intentionally in spurts, but we got in a hole. Every time we tried to dig ourselves out we’d have an offensive foul or didn’t clean up on the glass. We cut it to 10 so many times, but we either gave up a foul or a wide-open three-ball. We just couldn’t get out of quicksand tonight. It’s a tough loss, but we can’t define ourselves off this loss. We have to get back to the way we play. We have to get back in our good habits in practice and that will get us back in the game.”