JSU Women’s Hoops Rolls Past Alcorn, 82-61

LORMAN, MS (WLBT) - Senior Chelsea Causey scored 20 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, both game highs, as Jackson State rolled past Alcorn State 82-61 and the Lady Tigers secured the regular-season sweep over their rivals.
JSU improves to 9-12 and 5-5 in the SWAC, while Alcorn falls to 3-19 and 2-9 in the conference.
Aside from Causey, fellow senior Christina Ellis added 19 points on 9-of-18 shooting from the floor and hauled in nine rebounds, recorded five steals and handed out four assists.
Senior Marniesha Hamer dropped 11 points and was an efficient 7-of-9 from the free-throw line.
Sophomore D’Asia Mitchell added seven points, while junior Kaisah Lucky handed out eight assists and scored six points.
The Blue and White dominated in the paint with 42 points and outrebounded Alcorn 49-38.
The Lady Tigers forced 20 turnovers, which was promptly turned into 28 points. JSU also recorded 28 bench points and 19 second-chance points.
JSU will put their four-game winning streak on the line Monday at Southern. The tip is set for 5:30 p.m.
