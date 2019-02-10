JPS job fair looking to keep schools on the right track

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) -Mississippi is currently going through a teacher shortage. And one of those school districts affected is the Jackson Public Schools. It is the second largest in the state. JPS hosted a job fair to fill those empty slots.
Saturday, the leaders of Jackson Public Schools are situated across a gym at Cordoza Middle School.
Principals and administrators are holding interviews for potential candidates to address their teacher shortage.
Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene says they’re hiring specific faculty needs to keep JPS on the right foot.
“Well, there’s no secret that we’ve had shortages over the last few years and so for sure classroom teachers certified staff, math teachers, folks with endorsements in science, as well, and special education,”said Greene.
Dr. Greene says the turnout was much larger than last year. Potential candidates were lining up in the gym to talk with the principals of the schools.
Murrah High School Assistant principal Dr. Shelita Brown, sat down with several candidates she hopes to add to Murrah’s faculty. And they come qualified, ranging from fresh out of college to veteran teachers.
“We’ve had candidates that’s from zero, they have no experience, all the way up to 12 years of experience. We just hope to finds some great candidates to fill our present or our future job openings here. We always want to keep our students in front of a teacher that’s very versed in their content knowledge. Just ready to get in there and do the work with our students,”said Brown.
Latedra Christian is one of those candidates applying for a job. She’s a graduate of Jackson State University, and interned as a basketball coach. She’s looking to become a physical education teacher, or teach in physical science.
“I think I did great. The principal said he would get back to me pretty soon. He said there’s a position coming up that he think would be great for a young lady to come in and take over. He looked through my portfolio, he said it was nice, he was impressed by it. So might be having a job soon,” said Christian.
