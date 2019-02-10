JPD investigating report of infant in dumpster

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson Police are conducting an investigation following the report of a newborn baby being left in a dumpster following birth.
Officers responded shortly after 10:30 Sunday morning to the 1000 block of Bailey Ave., after receiving the information. Officers and investigators combed through much of the dumpster located behind the Express Fuel and viewed video surveillance but have found nothing.
Investigators are speaking with the alleged 18-year-old mother and family in order to determine exactly what, if anything, occurred. There has been some conflicting information and thus far, investigators have found no evidence indicating that a birth ever occurred.
Nonetheless, the dumpster was towed to be thoroughly checked as a precaution.
This investigation is ongoing.
