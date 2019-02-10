Attorney Darla Palmer announces candidacy for Hinds County D.A.

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) -A well known attorney is throwing her hat in the ring for the Hinds County District Attorney job.
Darla Palmer kicked off her campaign on Saturday.
She has been practicing law for more than 22 years.
Her name might sound familiar to many, she was the defense attorney for Quinton Tellis.
He was charged and tried twice for the burning death of Jessica Chambers, but was never convicted.
Palmer says she is the first to officially throw her hat in the ring for the D.A. job.
If elected, she also wants to build better relationships with law enforcement.
