We’re warming back up!

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - After such a cold Friday, today's highs in the mid-50s weren't too bad! If you do have evening plans, however, be sure to grab the jackets as we'll fall back into the 40s for the late evening and overnight hours. Clouds will stick with us through the rest of the weekend, but even still, high temperatures will reach the 60s tomorrow afternoon.
We'll be near 70° for the start of the work week, but another cold front will bring with it another shot of cooler air and a good chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Timing-wise, the cold front looks to swing through the area on Tuesday.
High pressure will temporarily dry us out mid-week before another cold front moves in by Thursday-Friday. Have a great weekend!
