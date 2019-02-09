100 tickets donated to the Boys and Girls Club for the Dixie National Rodeo

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A special surprise Friday for the kids at the Boys and Girls Club of Jackson.
Kids participated in a game of tug of war just before the big surprise is revealed by WLBT’s Maggie Wade.
100 tickets were donated to the Boys and Girls Club for the Dixie National Rodeo. Lots of cheers and excitement from the kids as they plan their trip to the Mississippi Coliseum.
Children participate in programs that cover four areas at the Boys and Girls Club, Healthy Lifestyles, Academic Success, Character and Leadership, and the Arts.
Boys and Girls Club Director, Rosaline McCoy says the ticket donation will give the kids a new and fun adventure.
