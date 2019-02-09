Teen duo caught after shooting into Vicksburg home

VICKSBURG, MS (WLBT) - Two men have been arrested for shooting into an Enchanted Drive home Friday morning in Vicksburg.
18-year-old Nicholas Murray and 19-year-old Latrell Ward were arrested Friday night around 8:57 p.m. after a Warren County deputy spotted their vehicle, a 2006 silver Nissan Altima, driving in the area.
The duo were taken into custody without incident and turned over to the Vickburg Police Department.
Murray and Ward were processed and then taken to the Issaquenna County Correctional Facility.
They will be held without bond until Monday, when they will appear in the Vicksburg Municipal Court for their initial hearing.
