Nine Rebels Invited to NFL Scouting Combine

OXFORD, MS (WLBT) - Nine Ole Miss Rebels have officially been invited to the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine scheduled for Feb. 26-March 4, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis.
A.J. Brown, Dawson Knox, Greg Little, DaMarkus Lodge, D.K. Metcalf, Javon Patterson, Jordan Ta’amu, Ken Webster and Zedrick Woods will all go through an extensive series of drills, workouts, interviews, testing and measurements in front of league scouts and personnel as they pursue a professional football career and the hopes of being selected in April's NFL Draft.
The nine invitees are the second-most by any SEC school and tied for fourth-most amongst any other school in the country.
The NFL Scouting Combine (National Invitational Camp) is organized and operated by National Football Scouting, Inc. More than 600 NFL personnel, including head coaches, general managers, scouts and medical staff representing all 32 teams, will attend the Scouting Combine and evaluate more than 300 of the nation’s top college players eligible for the upcoming 2019 NFL Draft. To track official results from the players’ workouts, follow at www.nfl.com/combine. In addition, NFL Network and NFL.com will have live coverage of the combine March 1-4 (Friday-Monday) beginning at 8 a.m. CT each day.
