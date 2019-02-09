Nine Rebels Invited to NFL Scouting Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine (National Invitational Camp) is organized and operated by National Football Scouting, Inc. More than 600 NFL personnel, including head coaches, general managers, scouts and medical staff representing all 32 teams, will attend the Scouting Combine and evaluate more than 300 of the nation’s top college players eligible for the upcoming 2019 NFL Draft. To track official results from the players’ workouts, follow at www.nfl.com/combine. In addition, NFL Network and NFL.com will have live coverage of the combine March 1-4 (Friday-Monday) beginning at 8 a.m. CT each day.