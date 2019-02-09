Fourth suspect captured in connection with murdered Jackson pastor

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - 19-year-old Darren Clark has been arrested and charged with capitol murder as the fourth suspect in the killing/robbery of a Jackson pastor in January. He has also been charged with the robbery of a Dollar General, which happened in December of 2018.
Anthony Longino was killed Sunday, January 13, while opening the doors of New Bethany Church on Hill Avenue in Jackson where he served as pastor.
Twenty-two-year-old Marquez Hamilton was the first suspect to be arrested and charged with capital murder on January 14. He confessed to authorities that he and his friends had plans to rob Longino.
The second suspect to be arrested was 23-year-old Bernard Randall, who has a criminal history that includes shooting a man during an armed robbery at Foodmart a week prior.
19-year-old Morgan Quinn was the third to be arrested for the murder of Longino. He is also charged with armed robbery, auto theft and conspiracy in the same case.
