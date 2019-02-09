Father says he still struggles with death of girl in oven

SHAW, Miss. (AP) - The father of a 20-month-old Mississippi Delta girl who police say was stabbed and placed in a hot oven says he still struggles with his emotions over her death.
John Floyd tells WREG-TV that he's been trying to understand what happened since Royalty Marie Floyd's Oct. 15 death at a home in Shaw. A preliminary autopsy found the toddler was still alive when she was placed in the oven and that she died from stab wounds and thermal injuries.
The toddler's grandmother, Carolyn Jones, is charged with first-degree murder and is jailed in Bolivar County pending $500,000 bail. Her lawyer hasn't responded to requests for comment from The Associated Press.
The father says his daughter was so badly burned that she was buried after a closed-casket funeral.
