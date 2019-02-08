Boycott Bowl raises $57,000 for New Orleans recreation department

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Super Bowl might now have been a winner for the NFL, but the Boycott Bowl paid off big for kids in New Orleans.
The NORD Foundation on Friday received a $57,404 donation from Boycott Bowl organizers. The money was raised from the festival held downtown during Super Bowl Sunday.
“When we in our city feel like we’ve been knocked down, it’s the spirit of our people who uplift us and show, not only our city but also the people of the world, who we are and how resilient we are. To the Boycott Bowl team: Thank you,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said.
After the NFC Championship loss, the Boycott Bowl offered Saints fans an opportunity to … what else … party.
The fundraiser for the NORD Foundation featured more than 15 musical acts, including Fred LeBlanc from Cowboy Mouth, Louisiana Music Hall of Famer Dash Rip Rock, Rockin’ Dopsie Jr., Partners-n-Crime, Flow Tribe, The Vettes, Big Freedia, Shamar Allen, and the Brass-a-Holics.
“My heart has been touched by the wonderful stories we are hearing from everyone who attended and watched on TV and on Twitch.tv from all across the city, state, country and world,” said Boycott Bowl co-founder Travis Laurendine.
Brandon Rizzuto and performer Walter “Kango Slimm” Williams Jr. also helped organize Boycott Bowl.
The event was organized in two weeks, with those wanting to attend the event asked to make a $10 donation. The event sold out in five days.
