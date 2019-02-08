WANTED: Vicksburg PD searching for two men wanted for shooting into home

VICKSBURG, MS (WLBT) - Police in Vicksburg are searching for two men after wanted in an early morning shooting.
They believe 18-year-old Nicholas Murray and 19-year-old Latrell Ward were involved in the shooting that occured at 108 Enchanted Drive.
They homeowner told police they were awaken by gunshots, and that at least one bullet entered their home.
Murray and Ward have been identified as the shooters in this incident.
Both men face charged of shooting into an occupied dwelling and drive-by shooting.
They were last seen inside of a 2006 silver Nissan Altima.
If anyone have additional information concerning this shooting or know the where Murray and Ward are, please call the Vicksburg Police Department at 601.636.2511 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477)
