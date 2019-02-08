Vicksburg men arrested after marijuana lab discovered in home

VICKSBURG, MS (WLBT) - Two Vicksburg men were arrested Friday after police discovered a marijuana lab in their home.
Police went to the home while investigating an unrelated case, when they discovered marijuana in plain view.
Officers obtained a search warrant and uncovered a marijuana lab inside two rooms of the residence.
63-year-old homeowner Ernest Jones and 25-year-old Damond Rashad Bryant were both arrested and have been charged with manufacture of marijuana.
They will appear in the Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday, February 11.
