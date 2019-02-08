Two arrested after marijuana plants found growing under kitchen sink on Greenway Dr.

HINDS COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - Two men are in custody after a drug bust in the 1900 block of Greenway Drive in Hinds County on Friday.
Office responded to a home and, after receiving information of drug activity, and arrested 30-year-old Shane Schoonover of Jackson and 22-year-old Stephen Bowen of Pearl.
Several marijuana plants were found growing underneath the kitchen sink. Officers recovered five pounds of marijuana, methamphetamines, THC sugar, THC oil, THC wax and marijuana plants.
“It was extremely disturbing that two small children were present at this residence while drug activity was going on,” said Major Pete Luke.
Schoonover is facing several charges, including child endangerment, trafficking a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm and manufacturing a controlled substance.
Bowen is being charged with trafficking of a controlled substance, conspiracy of trafficking a controlled substance and conspiracy to manufacture a controlled substance.
Both men are being held at the Raymond Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.