Third man arrested in Jackson apartment shooting that left 20-year-old dead

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Jackson police have arrested a third man in connection with a deadly shooting at the Willow Point apartments on Glencross Drive on February 1.
27-year-old Orlando Ciero, 20-year-old Elvin Horton and 19-year-old Jordan Green have both been arrested and charged with capital murder.
Police believe robbery was the motive.
Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as 20-year-old Quinvarus Devon Parker. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Friday night, officers responded to a call of several shots being fired in this area.
When they arrived, they found Parker lying near an apartment unit unresponsive.
Parker appeared to have been shot multiple times and was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers later learned that Parker left his apartment to meet someone in the parking lot. Minutes later, shots were heard and it appeared that Parker ran back towards his apartment before collapsing.
Police said they think the suspect/s were driving a light colored pickup truck and a small, light colored sedan which were both seen leaving the apartments shortly after.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). A cash reward of up to $2,500 is available if the information leads to an arrest.
This investigation is ongoing.
