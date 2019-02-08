Site plan approved for Costco gas station in Ridgeland

Ridgeland, MS (WLBT) - A judge has affirmed the decision from the City of Ridgeland to move ahead with a planned Costco gas station.
Circuit Judge Steve Ratcliff says that after hearing arguments, he ruled that the site plan complied with the city zoning ordinance.
The location has long been zoned C-3 until it changed to C-4 in 2018.
Opponents of Costco and the fueling station previously accused the city of changing the zoning in order to accommodate the construction of the gas station at the Costco location on Highland Colony Parkway.
They later decided to build the gas station across the street where opponents challenged the zoning again.
Judge Ratcliff says that the site plan meets the definition of a service station.
He found no merit to arguments that two members of the board of aldermen should have recused themselves. He found that the board’s decision was not arbitrary or capricious, and that it was supported by substantial evidence.
