Richland police arrest woman suspected of shoplifting after high speed chase into Jackson

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A high speed chase ended in a car crash in a Jackson neighborhood this morning. It happened just after 10:00 a.m. on Jones Avenue.
The driver of the blue Honda that was being chased by Richland police left the road and drove through a yard, crashing just inches from a house.
The homeowner said that he car fleeing police had a flat tire and a Richland police cruiser bumped the car, forcing it into her yard.
“She could have died, I could have got hurt, anybody could have got hurt," said Danielle Clark, who lives in the home where the crash occurred. "She ran up the hill and in the house, I could have got hit. That’s crazy.”
Police arrested the female driver, identified as 49-year-old Percilla Diana Lee.
She's being charged with felony fleeing, eluding police and other traffic violations.
Officers say they began the chase in Richland after Lee was spotted stealing two televisions from Walmart.
Police recovered the televisions and a pair of jeans from the back of her car.
Police say Lee has a long criminal history, including other shoplifting incidents.
She was complaining of chest pains at the scene and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Police have a warrant for her and will re-arrest her once she’s released.
