Pearl man charged with knowingly exposing person to HIV

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - A Pearl man is accused of potentially spreading HIV to someone else.
Twenty-two-year-old Tshomba Harvey has been arrested and charged with Knowingly Exposing HIV to Another Person.
According to the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department, Harvey was arrested Thursday.
Deputies are not releasing information about the investigation.
Harvey had his initial court appearance at the Oktibbeha County Jail Friday morning. His bond was set at $10,000.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.