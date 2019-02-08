Malnourished horse kept in dog pen in Durant neighborhood rescued

DURANT, MS (WLBT) - A rescue received a call about a skinny horse laying down behind a hair salon in Durant on Wednesday.
Joy Reynolds, the rescue director, has been involved in rescue since the year 2015. She started her non profit organization called Rocking R Ranch and Rescue in 2017.
They rushed to help and whey they arrived, they found a very malnourished horse, too weak to stand up lying down outside of the salon.
The owner of the horse was also on scene and when the rescue spoke with him, he said when the horse was a baby, her mother was killed by some “hog dogs”. The owner claims he brought the horse inside and bottle fed her and when she was older, they moved her outside to a dog pen in their backyard.
“Not a fenced in area for dogs, a wire dog pen like you can buy at Tractor Supply” Joy Reynolds, over Rocking Ranch Rescue stated.
According to Reynolds, the horse has lived in the dog pen in a downtown residential area all of her life.
She is now 3 years old. At some point Wednesday, a tree limb fell on her pen she escaped and made her way to the hair salon a few doors down. The horse was attempting to graze when she collapsed.
The owner claims that he feeds the horse “half a bag of sweet feed mixed with crack corn every day”. Police arrived on scene, and are expected to proceed with animal cruelty charges after the horse sees a veterinarian.
The owner surrendered the horse to Rocking R Ranch and Rescue who lovingly named the horse Sage.
“Her name is Sage. Her story is, well it’s a lot y’all. You can’t even make this mess up.” Reynolds posted on Facebook about the rescue. “She’s tucked in for the night and is still up and doing well, munching on some alfalfa. She’s never been around another horse so imagine that joy when she realized there where others like her! Thank you for all the prayers, warm thoughts and donations toward her rehab. She has a ways to go but she has a chance at a normal life now.”
