Landowners Protection Act advancing through legislative process

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) -Dozens of business organizations are lobbying for the Landowners Protection Act. They say the bill protects from frivolous lawsuits.
“What I’m trying to do is provide some protection for property owners when they should not be held accountable for the acts of another individual that they didn’t know, they didn’t invite on the property and they had no idea they were going to commit whatever crime they committed,” said Sen. Josh Harkins.
The Senate debated the bill for more than two hours Thursday.
“I’m very concerned that the explanation does not describe what the bill actually does,” said Sen. Hob Bryan.
Premises law attorney Shanda Yates thinks there’s a middle ground and hopes the bill will get more work before it hits the Governor’s desk.
“It opens up some really large gaping loopholes that would provide pure immunity to business owners in the state,” noted Yates.
Opponents say the proposed changes would lead to more crime because property owners won’t have the same expectation to take reasonable security measures.
“This proposed act is essentially doing away with the function of the court system and the jury system or trying to by saying that business owners have immunity unless they’re engaging in criminal activity," explained Yates. "That’s a scary place to live and I don’t want to live in a state where business owners are held to such a low standard.”
Bill sponsor Senator Josh Harkins says there is an exception in the bill that puts the liability on those landowners if there is an atmosphere of violence. The bill defines that as similar violent conduct that happened within the last 3 years and resulted in a felony conviction. He also says it would open the door to letting a jury split fault between the landowner and the criminal. The Senate version was held for more possible debate and the House version has yet to be debated.
