Funeral arrangements announced for Air Force Master Sergeant killed in deadly wreck

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for one of the people killed in a deadly wreck in Hinds County.
He was a member of the 172d Airlift Wing. 172d Maintenance Group’s MSgt. John “Perry” Stigall served in the Air Force and Air National Guard for over 14 years.
The arrangements are as follows:
Friday, February 8th, 5:00-8:00 p.m., visitation at Pinelake Church, Clinton Campus.
Saturday, February 9th, 10:00-11:00 a.m., visitation followed by 11:00 service at Wynndale Baptist Church. 11287 Springridge Road, Terry, MS 39170.
Internment at Palestine Cemetery, Raymond at 2453 Palestine Road immediately following the conclusion of the service.
