Flu cases spike but state at the height of the season

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) -The state of Mississippi and the nation are seeing a slight uptick in flu cases. But not to worry, officials say we are currently going through the worst part of flu season.
In January, the Clinton school district reported more than 500 of their students went home with the flu. This week the Meridian Star reports 160 of their students were out with flu-like symptoms.
Dr. Thomas Dobbs is with the Mississippi Department of Health. He says the slight rise in flu numbers is not out of the ordinary for this time of the year.
“You know we’re are in the middle of probably the heart of flu season, honestly. And we’re having a lot of cases reported in our surveillance mechanisms that have demonstrated that we have widespread flu activity. It’s really not out of the ordinary for a robust flu season. Sometimes they’re milder, but last year we had a pretty rough one too. We have a lot of flu activity going on right now,” said Dobbs.
Last winter, the Center for Disease Control and CNN reported that over 80,000 Americans died from the flu and it’s complications.
Dobbs and the CDC report children and the elderly are the ones who need the flu shot the most.
Checking in with local pharmacies, they’re seeing a demand for the medication tamiflu. Customers we spoke with say pharmacies in the area are also seeing shortages, especially the liquid form of the medication.
Dobbs and the Department of Health urge you to get your vaccination if you haven’t already.
“Keep your hands clean, hand sanitizers are great. Stay away from folks who are sick. If you can help it. If you are sick please don’t go to work, or to school. We don’t want to spread it. At least 24 hours after after your fever has resolved. If you have the flu or think you have the flu, please contact your physician or your provider," said Dobbs.
The CDC also has posted on their website:
The single best way to prevent seasonal flu is to get vaccinated each year, but good health habits like covering your cough and washing your hands often can help stop the spread of germs and prevent respiratory illnesses like the flu. There also are flu antiviral drugs that can be used to treat and prevent flu. The tips and resources below will help you learn about steps you can take to protect yourself and others from flu and help stop the spread of germs.
- Avoid close contact.Avoid close contact with people who are sick. When you are sick, keep your distance from others to protect them from getting sick too.
- Stay home when you are sick.If possible, stay home from work, school, and errands when you are sick. This will help prevent spreading your illness to others.
- Cover your mouth and nose.Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing. It may prevent those around you from getting sick. Flu and other serious respiratory illnesses, like respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), whooping cough, and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), are spread by cough, sneezing, or unclean hands.
- Clean your hands.Washing your hands often will help protect you from germs. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.Germs are often spread when a person touches something that is contaminated with germs and then touches his or her eyes, nose, or mouth.
- Practice other good health habits.Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home, work or school, especially when someone is ill. Get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids, and eat nutritious food.
You can also check on school and work habits to prevent the flu here: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/protect/habits/index.htm
