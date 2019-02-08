First Alert Forecast: Winter returns Friday & Saturday

FRIDAY: The cold front has swept across the region, ushering in another wave of chilly air – after several days of Spring-like warmth. Expect highs to stay in the 40s; wind chills in the 30s amid mostly cloudy skies and brisk northerly wind. Overnight, clouds hold tough – a low chance of a stray rain/sleet shower possible; mainly for areas N/W of Jackson. Lows will drop to the lower to middle 30s.
WEEKEND PLANNER: Saturday will feature a few breaks of sunshine amid the clouds; highs in the lower to middle 50s. Winds will begin to shift to come from the south – ushering in warmer air by Sunday. Highs will push into the middle 60s amid a mostly cloudy sky.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The temperature whiplash will push us into the lower 70s by early in the week, ahead of another system will gather through Monday into Tuesday, pushing through by Wednesday. Heavy rain and the possibility of a few gusty storms may exist Monday and Tuesday. Behind the system, highs will slip into the upper 50s and lower 60s by Wednesday and Thursday.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.