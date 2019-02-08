Coke launches new flavor: the first one in more than 10 years

(Gray News) – The folks at Coca-Cola are rolling out a brand-new flavor later this month.
Prepare your taste buds for Orange Vanilla Coke and Orange Vanilla Coke Zero Sugar. If a can of Coke and Dreamsicle had a love child, this is what you’d get.
“We wanted to bring back positive memories of carefree summer days,” Coke Brand Director Kate Carpenter said. “That’s why we leaned into the orange-vanilla flavor combination – which is reminiscent of the creamy orange popsicles we grew up loving, but in a classically Coke way.”
Orange Vanilla Coke and Orange Vanilla Coke Zero Sugar hit store shelves on Feb. 25.
The last new flavors of Coke were Vanilla Coke in 2007 and Cherry Coke in 1985. Coca-Cola’s Diet Coke line has unveiled host of new flavors over the past two years.
