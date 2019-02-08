Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority holds annual Advocacy Day at the State Capitol

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Members of the nation's first African American sorority hold their annual Advocacy Day at the State Capitol.
More than 100 members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority use this time to network with state lawmakers and discuss issues they say are critical to Mississippians. Members also discuss teacher pay raises. The group says they hope to find solutions to losing some of Mississippi's best educators to other states and professions. Two of the top issues voting and the 2020 census.
Mitzi Dease Paige, AKA South Eastern Regional Director said, “what we wanted to do was to educate the ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha about voter empowerment and access to healthcare so that we can go back to our respective communities and then spread the word to the people back in our communities that we want to empower to vote."
Juanda Maxwell, AKA South Eastern Regional Representative said, “we fight the apathy that we see in our communities. We try to help, we give rides to the polls, we encourage people to vote. We encourage all the communities to participate and to help with that."
There are more than 2,500 AKA members in Mississippi. The group says they are hoping citizens will hold leaders accountable for legislation that is passed and killed that can improve the quality of life for all Mississippians.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.