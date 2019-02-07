8 young men from JPS schools selected for 2019 Nissan Resume Challenge

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Eight young men were chosen from five different Jackson Public Schools for the 2019 Nissan Resume Challenge.
The young men will take part in an all-expenses paid career development experience with Nissan and 100 Black Men of Jackson, MS Inc.
50 high school students are chosen for this event from different cities across the United States. They will attend workshops to teach and prepare them for future success.
To apply for the summit, the men had to complete a resume and interview challenge with representatives from the group 100 Black Men of America.
100 Black Men of America is a mentoring program to help young African Americans achieve education excellence, health and wellness, economic empowerment and leadership development. The group has local chapters in every state.
According to their website, their vision is, “The 100 Black Men of Jackson, Inc. serves as a beacon of leadership by utilizing its diverse talents to create environments where youth are motivated to achieve and citizens are empowered to become self-sufficient shareholders in the economic and social fabric of their communities.”
