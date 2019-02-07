Women in Civil Rights: Flonzie Brown Wright

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Seventy-six-year-old Flonzie Brown (Goodloe) Wright was born in Farmhaven, Mississippi.
Wright describes Farmhaven as a small, rural community, with a primarily African-American population.
Her family moved to Canton in the late 1940s, where her father worked as an electrician, and her mother was a stay-at-home mom who also worked as a seamstress.
“His salary was $18 a week,” Wright said. “That $18 a week took care of five people, because my mom was an exceptional manager. She took that $18 a week and paid the rent, bought the groceries, paid the utility bills, and then sent us to a private school and saved money and bought a home.”
Wright’s parents had different upbringings, and she said their differences allowed her parents to instill strong values into her and her siblings.
Wright said her father grew up with immediate family members who were slaves, while her mother’s upbringing was the complete opposite, her family was educated and multi-cultural.
“As children growing up, we did not feel the sting of racism,” Wright said. “We went to a Catholic school, all white nuns, and we have white relatives even in Canton today. So, we did not feel the sting of racism. My parents did, but they never shared that with us.”
In Canton, Wright said there was a part of town called “the hollow”, where the city’s African-American population sought medical care, shopped, dined and enjoyed time with their families.
She recited an experience of shopping with her mother in other parts of Canton and in Jackson.
“I learned later that when black women came into some of those apparel stores, they could not try on hats,“ Wright said. “Then later, they allowed them to try on hats, but they had to put a covering over their heads to try on a hat. I learned later that when mom would go uptown to buy our shoes; and I knew this growing up but did not understand the significance, she would take a piece of string and measure our feet, and then she would take that piece of string up to the shoe store and buy shoes for us from that string. I was 8-10 years old not understanding systemic racism was alive and well.”
Wright married her childhood sweetheart when she was a teenager and they later moved to California.
She said the freedom rides in 1961 and the violence against black people she saw on TV caught her attention.
Wright returned to Mississippi in 1962 and noticed a shift in the culture, with the civil rights movement picking up steam.
She began working at a restaurant in Biloxi while she was caring for a sick relative there, and it was at that restaurant she met Civil Rights Attorney Jack Young, who encouraged her to begin attending local meetings with other African-American members of the community.
“I started to attend the mass meetings in Biloxi,” Wright said. “I began to understand more and more what mom was telling me when I was in California, and then Medgar Evers was assassinated in 1963. In that same time period, the beaches were being integrated on the coast. The death of Medgar Evers was really my defining moment because I could not understand how was it that a man could just be gunned down in the presence of his wife and children because of what I thought was him just attending a meeting. I was still learning why the civil rights movement was so important, why folks were waiting on the beaches and why Dr. Gilbert Mason and others were leading these marches on the coast. I just jumped right in it and I was just in it.’
Wright returned to Canton in 1963 and described the movement as being on fire at the time, with several civil rights organizations setting up shop in the county seat.
Despite Canton having a 70 percent African-American population, Wright said only about 100 African-Americans were registered to vote and 10,000 had the capability to do so.
Before the Civil Rights Act of 1964 or the Voters Right Act of 1965 were passed, organizers set up a mock election for Canton’s African-American population to show just how eager the black population was to vote.
“There was a myth out there espoused by the white community at large that blacks were satisfied, that they didn’t really want to vote, we treat our blacks well,” Wright said. “We pay the $7.50 a week to come and clean somebody’s house and they were satisfied. Blacks don’t really want to vote. We had to make a concerted effort to dispel the myth that blacks didn’t want to vote. Once we got it, we understood that the way out of discrimination and racism was through the power of the ballot.”
Wright continued her work within the civil rights movement by going door-to-door to get people registered to vote.
She also testified before the subcommittee in Washington to send voter examiners to Mississippi, to help black Mississippians work through a 21-item questionnaire they were required to take.
Wright, a musician, learned how to play freedom songs and went on to organize a group of youths to sing those freedom songs around the state after the assassination of Civil Rights Leader Vernon Dahmer, who was killed for recruiting African-Americans to vote.
Along her journey, Wright became a victim of violence because of her work with the Civil Rights Movement.
While in a small town near Edwards, she attended sessions to learn how to write proposals to get federal funding for head-start.
She said she had been warned to get on a main highway near the town before sunset.
On that specific day, the grant writing session ran long, and Wright and a fellow activist ended up leaving the town later than they usually would.
While on the road, Wright noticed a pickup truck following her and getting closer to her vehicle, but she proceeded to drive down the road.
The pickup truck sped up and continued to hit Wright’s bumper until she lost control of her vehicle and ran off the road and into vines.
“I finally got back up on the road and then they shot at us,” Wright said. “When he shot at me, the bullet just went through the window and I kept driving. I never exhibited any fear, I couldn’t.”
The attacks didn’t stop with Wright, her family was also affected because of her choice to continue working in the civil rights movement.
Wright said the Madison County Sheriff paid a black man $20 to take her father, Frank, out into the woods, beat him, and leave him for dead.
However, the scheme didn’t go on as planned; while riding with the man, Frank realized they were going somewhere other than the man’s residence and Wright said the man then broke down and admitted he was paid to beat up her father.
Death threats were made against Wright and even her children.
“At 2:00 every morning my phone would ring, and I’d have to take my phone off the hook and put it between my mattress,” Wright said. “I knew I was going to get a call from the Klan that they were going to kill me. When they threatened to kill my children, I went to the sheriff’s office and I had a small handgun my brother had given me, he was a Vietnam veteran. I took the gun, laid it on the counter, and told the sheriff If you know who is calling my home to threaten the lives of my children, you better call your boys off because if they come to 344 Ward Street, I’m going to leave them in the window.”
To ensure her children’s safety, she would trail them on a nearby street as they walked home from school.
Wright went on to recite the numerous intimidation efforts the Ku Klux Klan would use against her, including leaving cards that said “the eyes are upon you” at the NAACP office in Canton, and would even wait for her outside her home when she left for work.
Despite the intimidation tactics used to discourage her, she continued to work and help other area blacks prepare for questionnaires they’d need to take in order to successfully register to vote.
Amid that, Annie Devine encouraged her to run as election commissioner of Madison County.
Wright felt like she wasn’t prepared to do so, but with encouragement from Devine and others in the community, she decided to run for election.
She said she especially felt compelled to run for the position after her own traumatic experience in Canton when she tried to register to vote.
On the night of the election in 1968, Wright and her supporters gathered at the Holy Child Jesus Gymnasium where she would soon find out she won the seat as Madison County Election Commissioner and became the 1st black woman in Mississippi to be elected to a position since reconstruction.
“It was jubilation,” Wright said. “It was jubilation, affirmation, confirmation, and now we can begin to get some things done.”
During her four years as election commissioner, Wright said she had to sue the board several times.
“I would appoint people that were community people, head start workers and people who had been in the community” Wright said. “Well, because some of the names on my list were objectionable or trouble makers, they would deny my list of voters, so I had to sue them, and I won.”
She went on to sue to allow black jurors to be used in cases, and for the petitions of black candidates to be properly certified.
Wright wasn’t the only female trailblazer within the Civil Rights Movement, she said women were the glue of the movement and there are women whose efforts are widely celebrated while some other never gained as much recognition.
“It was the women who really held the movement together,” Wright said. “They chaired the mass meetings, they played the music, they tossed the freedom songs, they opened up the mass meetings singing and clapping, but their names may never be in anyone’s history book but they were and played a significant role in the movement.”
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.