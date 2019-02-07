Women in Civil Rights: Flonzie Brown Wright

“I started to attend the mass meetings in Biloxi,” Wright said. “I began to understand more and more what mom was telling me when I was in California, and then Medgar Evers was assassinated in 1963. In that same time period, the beaches were being integrated on the coast. The death of Medgar Evers was really my defining moment because I could not understand how was it that a man could just be gunned down in the presence of his wife and children because of what I thought was him just attending a meeting. I was still learning why the civil rights movement was so important, why folks were waiting on the beaches and why Dr. Gilbert Mason and others were leading these marches on the coast. I just jumped right in it and I was just in it.’