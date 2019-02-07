Southern Miss Baseball Fan Day Set for Saturday at Pete Taylor Park

HATTIESBURG, MS (WLBT) - The Southern Miss Department of Athletics will hold its annual Baseball Fan Day, Saturday, Feb. 8. Fans of all ages are invited out to meet the teams and take part in an exciting day that also includes a Men's Basketball home game in Reed Green Coliseum.
The Baseball Fan Day takes place at Pete Taylor Park and includes a free children's clinic, a poster signing session with the players and coaches as well as a scrimmage. The free clinics are open to all children ages 4 to 8th grade. There is no cost to take part in the clinics but participants are asked to fill out a registration form. These forms will be available on location for participants to fill out or you may fill out one of the attached documents and submit prior to the clinic.
Every fan who comes to fan day will receive a ticket voucher for buy one get one deal at the men’s basketball game versus Louisiana Tech at 4 p.m., that afternoon.
Members of the Southern Miss Ticket Office will also be on location at both events selling Baseball season tickets. Fans are invited to visit with our ticket representatives at both events or you may call them in advance at 1-800-844-TICK in order to purchase your tickets for the 2019 campaign.
The schedule of events for Fan Day is as follows:
Baseball Fan Day (Pete Taylor Park)
9:30 a.m. - Clinic Registration Begins
10- 11 a.m. - Free Kids Clinic (ages 4 - 8th Grade) Each child receives a buy one, get one voucher to the Men’s Basketball game vs. Louisiana Tech at 4 p.m.
11-11:30 a.m. - Poster Signing Session
1:30 p.m. - Scrimmage
For more information, contact the Southern Miss Sports Marketing Office at 601-266-6629.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.