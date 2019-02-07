Southern Miss Baseball Fan Day Set for Saturday at Pete Taylor Park

The Baseball Fan Day takes place at Pete Taylor Park and includes a free children's clinic, a poster signing session with the players and coaches as well as a scrimmage. The free clinics are open to all children ages 4 to 8th grade. There is no cost to take part in the clinics but participants are asked to fill out a registration form. These forms will be available on location for participants to fill out or you may fill out one of the attached documents and submit prior to the clinic.