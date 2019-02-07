Rebels halt losing streak against Aggies

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - Breein Tyree scored 22 points as Mississippi placed three players in double figures and erased a nine-point second-half deficit to defeat Texas A&M 75-71 on Wednesday night.
Terence Davis scored 19 points, including six consecutive free throws in the final 30 seconds, as the Rebels (15-7, 5-4) snapped a four-game losing streak. Blake Hinson added 11 points, including a pair of free throws with 2:51 left to give Ole Miss the lead for the final time at 65-64.
Wendell Mitchell led Texas A&M (8-13, 1-8) with 23 points while Brandon Mahan had 20 points, including 6 of 7 from the 3-point line. Josh Nebo added 14 points and a game-high 10 rebounds for the Aggies, who led 57-48 on a Savion Flagg layup with 12:46 left.
Ole Miss finished 24 of 58 (41 percent) from the field, including Tyree’s 7 of 15. The Rebels were 9 of 26 (34 percent) from the 3-point line and 18 of 19 (95 percent) from the free throw line to preserve the late lead.
Texas A&M was 28 of 62 (45 percent) from the field, but struggled with a 1 of 11 slump in the final five minutes. The Aggies hit 11 of 23 (47 percent) from 3-point range, but hit only 2 of 10 during the decisive rally by the Rebels.
BIG PICTURE
Texas A&M: Despite falling behind 19-6 in the opening seven minutes, the Aggies did not fold, but could not close it out in the final 10 minutes.
Mahan was outstanding from 3-point range, hitting 10 consecutive shots over a two-game span against Tennessee and Ole Miss. The streak ended with a miss from 25 feet with 1:45 left and the Aggies trailing 67-64.
Ole Miss: The win was especially important and not just because it stopped a four-game losing streak. The Rebels play three of the next four games on the road and have home dates remaining against No. 1 Tennessee and No. 5 Kentucky.
UP NEXT
Texas A&M: The Aggies visit Missouri on Saturday.
Ole Miss: The Rebels travel to Georgia on Saturday.
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)