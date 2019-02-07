Ozzy Osbourne hospitalized with flu complications

His UK/European tour has been postponed

February 7, 2019 at 10:01 AM CST - Updated February 7 at 11:05 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP/Gray News) — Ozzy Osbourne is in a hospital for some complications from the flu.

The 70-year-old rocker's wife, Sharon Osbourne, wrote on Twitter Wednesday that doctors believe "this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery."

It was announced last week that the United Kingdom and European leg of Ozzy Osbourne's No More Tours2 tour was postponed because of doctors' orders.

“OSBOURNE has been diagnosed with a severe upper-respiratory infection which the doctor feels could develop into pneumonia given the physicality of the live performances and an extensive travel schedule throughout Europe in harsh winter conditions,” his website said.

He thanked all for wishing him a speedy recovery.

I’m completely devastated for having to postpone the European leg of my tour. It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to (expletive). First the staph infection in my thumb and now coming down with the flu and bronchitis. I want to apologize to all of my fans who have been so loyal over the years, my band, my crew and to Judas Priest for letting you all down. However, I promise the tour with Judas Priest will be completed. It’s being rescheduled right now to start in September. Again, I apologize to everyone. God Bless. Love you all, Ozzy.
Ozzy Osbourne

He had to cancel several shows on his North American tour in 2018 because of a hand infection.

Osbourne was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Black Sabbath. He’s also won three Grammy Awards.

